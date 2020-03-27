'7de Laan' discontinues production amid Covid-19 pandemic

SABC2's long standing Afrikaans soapie, "7de Laan" has stopped production heeding the president's call for a national lockdown.

Danie Odendaal Productions made the announcement earlier today, but said that the show is filmed two months in advance so fans can rest assured that the show will still be on their screens until May 25.

"While the uncertainty of what the future holds looms, we can only hope that by playing our part, our collective efforts will yield the desired outcome of containing the spread of the Corona Virus, and protecting those most vulnerable to this pandemic. We encourage all citizens to rally behind the President and comply with all restrictions set in place for the greater good of us all.

"Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with the essential service providers who continue to serve South Africa.

"Let our history remind us that in times of adversity and challenges, the human spirit has proven to be unbreakable.In the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa, For we are a nation at one, and we will surely prevail.