8 must-watch movies that celebrate African filmmakers

In celebration of Africa Day on Tuesday, May 25, a list of local and continental movies will make its way to a dedicated pop-up show on DStv channel 198.

M-Net Movies Afro-Cinema will showcase and celebrate movies that reflect the countries’ cultural diversity, talent and resilience, and they will run until Sunday, May 30.

Some exciting movies not to be missed include:

Sunset in Makoko

This Nollywood film takes viewers into one of the biggest floating slums in Africa, called Makoko.

Located in the Nigerian capital, Lagos, “Sunset in Makoko” presents a place where regardless of despair, the community still strives to live with joy and radiate hope.

Back of the Moon

This movie follows the life of a gangster in South Africa who finds something worth living for.

Angus Gibson, an Oscar nominee, directs a cast that includes Richard Lukunku, Lemogang Tsipa, S'dumo Mtshali, Thomas Gumede and singer Moneoa Moshesh.

Ensulo

The king of an imaginary traditional kingdom becomes gravely ill, and his daughter is forced to lead the kingdom.

But her ability to rule is put to the test when a water-bottling company discovers the kingdom's sacred water supply.

The Kenyan film is directed by Jamal Kishuli.

The Train of Salt and Sugar

Set in Mozambique during a civil war where a single train connecting the country to Malawi sees passengers risking their lives to travel on the train to escape.

Licinio Azevedo directed this award-winning drama.

94 Terror

This is a Ugandan war drama set during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Keza, a Tutsi and Hutu genocide survivor, tells how she barely survived a massacre and managed to flee from Rwanda to Uganda.

An all-Ugandan cast of Ninsiima Ronah, Joan Agaba, Muyimbwa Phiona, Nalubega Rashida, Shadic Smith, Mugerwa Rajj, and Smith Mateega drives this film directed by Richard Mulindwa.

Joba

This Nigerian film follows the life of a Christian couple whose faith is tested. Joba is a story about love, strength and faith.

It is directed by film-maker Biodun Stephen.

Heritage Africa

This is a political drama set in 1955 during the violent run-up to Ghanaian independence.

It follows Kwesi Atta Bosomefi, who has embraced English culture and has risen to the position of district commissioner, but he has done so to the detriment of his African heritage and everything that he holds dear.

Local and foreign actors such as Kofi Bucknor, David Dontoh, Ian Collier, and Amina Misa star in the classic historical drama. It was directed by Kwaw Ansah.

Payback

This Zambian film, directed by Wyclif Mwamba, tells a tale of betrayal and love gone wrong. A man learns that his cousin's friend is about to marry the girl who jilted him, causing him to pursue the ultimate act of revenge.