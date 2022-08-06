A slew of women-centric shows to watch this Women’s Month

We’ve done the homework, so you don’t have to. If you haven’t already indulged, here are five gripping narratives that portrays females in a strong, driven and colourful way. “Savage Beauty”, streaming on Netflix

Nthati Moshesh as Grace Bhengu. Starring top female actresses, Rosemary Zimu, Nthati Moshesh, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Angela Sithole, the series is a local production based on the revenge journey of Zinhle Manzini (Zimu) for her tragic past, on a massive beauty empire. Her moves are calculated and her revenge is all for good measure. Created by Lebogang Mogashoa the show tackles more than what meets the eye. It speaks to South Africa’s class issues, colourism and the marketing of toxic beauty products to women. “The Underground Railroad”, streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Starring South African born actress Thuso Mbedu puts up a sterling performance in this 10 episode series which won several awards. It takes a look into a real-life secret network and follows Cora (Mbedu) – a slave on the Randall plantation - who seeks freedom through the underground railroad. With hopes of freedom comes danger that lurk in the darkness and at the end of her stops. This hard-hitting show not only shows the determination and courage of a woman but also highlights the plight of slaves in America’s dark and unresolved past.

“It's okay to not be okay”, streaming on Netflix K-dramas have grown in popularity over the years, and in my opinion, “It’s okay to not be okay” is one of the best female led shows on the streaming platform. It stars award-winning actress Seo Yea-ji as Ko-Moon-young , a strong, unapologetic yet antisocial and cold-as-ice children’s book author who meets a warm psychiatric caregiver (Kim Soo-hyun) who kick starts her journey towards healing from her own trauma.

Written by Jo Yong and directed by Park Shin-woo this Emmy nominated emotionally dark fairytale explores mental illnesses across the spectrum, from exhibitionistic disorder to intergenerational trauma. Beyond its polished packaging, it is thought-provoking and confronting. It may not be an easy watch but it’s a very important one. “The Kardashians”, streaming on Disney+

Season one of the newly revamped “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is fun, colourful and offers plenty of drama, but the new format also shows viewers the strength and resilience of a women even whilst wearing a full face beat and high heels. Watching this reality show is definitely a guilty pleasure. It follows the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and their momanger, Kris in their everyday lives, but they aren’t your typical family. The new series offers insight into each of their multi-million dollar businesses and homes.

We also get to see a different side to Kim, where she strives to pass the “baby bar” in order to work at criminal justice reform, and hosts one of the biggest late-night live television comedy sketch shows, “Saturday Night Live”. “Hacks”, streaming on Showmax With season two soon to make a comeback on Showmax on August 12, you may want to catch up on this award winning series starring Emmy-winner Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.