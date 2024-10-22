Actress Phindile Gwala bags new gig as TV host on Zee Zonke's ‘Amaqhawe - Our Heroes’

Renowned actress Phindile Gwala has joined Zee Zonke’s new show, “Amaqhawe - Our Heroes”, as one of the hosts. Amaqhawe is Zee Zonke’s first original local production in isiZulu. The DStv channel launched in September last year introducing Bollywood to an isiZulu audience.

Gwala co-hosts the show with actor and musician Luthando ‘BU’ Mthembu. In an Instagram post, Mthembu praised his talented co-star calling her a “bright soul” and shared he was grateful to have worked with her. Known for her captivating performances on screen, Gwala is set to bring her charisma, talent, and passion for storytelling to “Amaqhawe”. “I am truly honoured to be a part of ‘Amaqhawe - Our Heroes’. This show provides a platform to celebrate the diverse and impactful stories that shape our nation, and I am looking forward to sharing these inspiring narratives with audiences across South Africa,” Gwala enthusiastically shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luthando BU Mthembu (@bu_universe) As a host, Gwala will play a pivotal role in uncovering and sharing the extraordinary stories of South Africans who have made notable contributions across various sectors. “Amaqhawe” aims to shine a light on unsung heroes who have defied the odds to make meaningful impacts socially, economically, and culturally.