After 37 years on TV, iconic news anchor Noxolo Grootboom will retire

She has been one of the most iconic faces on TV screens since the ’80s, now isiXhosa veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom has decided it’s time to take a bow from the small screen. The legendary news reader will read the news one last time on Tuesday, March 30 at 7pm on SABC1, then on Saturday, May 3, the channel will reminisce on her 37-year career. The channel shared the news of Grootboom’s retirement on their Twitter account. “Don't miss out, SABC news, on Tuesday at 19:00 pm. “The news will read by Noxolo Grootboom before her she retires.

“On Saturday, we will give you a beautiful service of her 37 years of working at the SABC,” read the tweet.

Following the news, fans celebrated Grootboom’s 37 years of service, while others was sad to hear about her retirement saying that the role she played in Xhosa news is unmatched and that she will be missed.

“This is so sweet ... I mean, I woke up this morning and found the whole South Africa celebrating Noxolo's unmatched role she'd played, especially in Isixhosa news.

“She made Xhosa language fashionable, and personally, I will always miss her #NoxoloGrootboom,” said Andile Lawson.

Siphiwo Nzawumbi, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies spokesperson, said: “In my career, I consider myself blessed to have once worked with the legendary #NoxoloGrootboom as a bulletin writer for the isiXhosa TV News.

“Always ready to affirm and share from her experience. Always affirming. She referred to us as “bantwana bam” and treated us as her own".

During her career, Grootboom was given the honour of presenting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's state funeral along with others like actor Akhumzi Jezile.

Fans and avid isiXhosa news viewers will miss Grootboom, especially her closing line after every bulletin – “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya”, which loosely translates to “I love you all at home”.