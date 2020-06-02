AKA and Tresor to feature on Channel O's 'Remix.Studio'
A music show that pushes the limits is set to air on Channel O on Friday, June 5.
"Remix.Studio" is a refreshing new concept that celebrates the multi-dimensional creativity for artists on the show, some of which include AKA, Sauti Sol, Tresor and Muzi.
The show, filmed in a live setting allows for established and emerging artist to perform and reinterpret fan-favourite anthems both sonically and visually.
Taking the idea of the conventional remix and pushing its limits, the concept is unique in that, in addition to the never-before-heard live rendition of the song that each episode will focus on, the artist is also styled in three different bespoke outfits that add a vibrant visual dimension to the remix experience.
Coupled with whimsically colourful graphics and sing-along lyrics that will appear on screen; bonus verses, melodic interpolations, a cappella cadences, stripped down ballads and masterful auto-tuned vocals are among the diversely inspired deliveries viewers can expect to experience from some of the continent’s most exceptional artists.
Each episode will also feature an exclusive interview with each performer that will allow viewers insight into the artistic process of crafting their song, as well as the deeper meanings behind the lyrics.
"Whuzet" hitmaker, Dee Koala who will also feature on the show said: "As a young artist from Khayelitsha, knowing my voice will be heard across the African continent is just mind blowing. Super amped to be the first artist featured on the new exciting show "Remix.Studio". I know this is gonna change everything,” she said.
Other stars on the show will include, Tshego, Lucille Slade, Sió, Aubrey Qwana and Taylor Jade.
"Remix.Studio" is set to premier on Channel O on Friday, June 5 at 5pm and repeats on Saturday at 3pm.