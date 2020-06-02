AKA and Tresor to feature on Channel O's 'Remix.Studio'

A music show that pushes the limits is set to air on Channel O on Friday, June 5.

"Remix.Studio" is a refreshing new concept that celebrates the multi-dimensional creativity for artists on the show, some of which include AKA, Sauti Sol, Tresor and Muzi.

The show, filmed in a live setting allows for established and emerging artist to perform and reinterpret fan-favourite anthems both sonically and visually.

Taking the idea of the conventional remix and pushing its limits, the concept is unique in that, in addition to the never-before-heard live rendition of the song that each episode will focus on, the artist is also styled in three different bespoke outfits that add a vibrant visual dimension to the remix experience.

Coupled with whimsically colourful graphics and sing-along lyrics that will appear on screen; bonus verses, melodic interpolations, a cappella cadences, stripped down ballads and masterful auto-tuned vocals are among the diversely inspired deliveries viewers can expect to experience from some of the continent’s most exceptional artists.