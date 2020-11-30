AKA set to perform at the 'Strongbow Big Picnic' on MTV
The Strongbow Big Picnic remains one of the most anticipated events of the year.
However this year fans will be able to enjoy the popular experience from the comfort and safety of their homes.
With big industry names like rapper AKA, R&B singer Langa Mavuso and vocalist Ami Faku on the line-up, this is one music show not to be missed.
This year’s innovative format designed will reach more fans than ever before with a three part series which will bring together two headline artists performing a selection of their own songs in an acoustic style and a mash-up combined performance against the backdrop of mother nature’s most breath-taking views.
The 30 minute show will be hosted by Nomalanga Shozi and Ntandose to give viewers an amazing outdoor escape with music from some of South Africa's biggest stars.
Fans can look forward to a showstopping collaborative performance from AKA, who will spit verses from his latest album “Bhovamania” along with a scenic performance by “Into Ingawe” vocalist Ami Faku.
Focalistic will take to the stage with a selection of his favourite amapiano hits alongside R&B singer Langa Mavuso who will set the mood with soulful sounds.
The premiere of the “Strongbow Big Picnic presents The Natural Wonder Edition Remixed by MTV” will air of December 12 on MTV (DStv Channel 130) on Saturday, December 12 at 3.30pm.