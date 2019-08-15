AKA. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s highest-selling contemporary hip hop artist, AKA will wow unsuspecting couples at their wedding receptions in Lifetime’s newest local special "2 Weddings & a Superstar".



In "2 Weddings & a Superstar", which airs on Monday 9 September at 20:05, AKA will surprise and then serenade two bridal couples on the most important day of their lives in this once-off special produced by Okuhle Media.





Each couple is completely unaware that their perfect wedding day will see one of the country’s biggest stars take the stage in a surprise twist that will thrill the guests at their wedding reception!.









AKA says he is honoured to play a part in the couples’ life stories, “I have made some music and drawn some inspiration in terms of the style in some of the songs that I’ve made, that are kind of tailor-made for weddings. So, it’s a cool experience for me to be able to enhance somebody’s big day in this way.





Hopefully for our couples, their weddings are going to be something they will remember in a really positive light for the rest of their lives.”





The carefully selected couples are die-hard AKA fans, their love for Supa Mega is undisputed and his appearance at their perfectly planned weddings is an epic surprise to end off the best day of their lives.



