View this post on Instagram
We are excited to reveal our hot, new local special ‘2 weddings & A Superstar’ with Supermega @akaworldwide , 🙌Yaaas! 🙌 Catch the cheers, the tears and the surprise performance that Mzansi’s Hip Hop star has lined up for the amazing couples! Don’t miss it, as a part of Lifetime’s Wedding Week, on the 9th of September at 20:05, exclusive to Lifetime DStv 131 #LifetimeWeddingWeek #2WSS
A post shared by Lifetime (@lifetimeafrica) on
AKA to appear on '2 Weddings & a Superstar'
South Africa’s highest-selling contemporary hip hop artist, AKA will wow unsuspecting couples at their wedding receptions in Lifetime’s newest local special "2 Weddings & a Superstar".
In "2 Weddings & a Superstar", which airs on Monday 9 September at 20:05, AKA will surprise and then serenade two bridal couples on the most important day of their lives in this once-off special produced by Okuhle Media.
Each couple is completely unaware that their perfect wedding day will see one of the country’s biggest stars take the stage in a surprise twist that will thrill the guests at their wedding reception!.
AKA says he is honoured to play a part in the couples’ life stories, “I have made some music and drawn some inspiration in terms of the style in some of the songs that I’ve made, that are kind of tailor-made for weddings. So, it’s a cool experience for me to be able to enhance somebody’s big day in this way.
Hopefully for our couples, their weddings are going to be something they will remember in a really positive light for the rest of their lives.”
The carefully selected couples are die-hard AKA fans, their love for Supa Mega is undisputed and his appearance at their perfectly planned weddings is an epic surprise to end off the best day of their lives.
Don’t miss Wedding Week this September; it’s filled with big stars, beautiful brides, and crazy drama, only on Lifetime Africa channel 131.