Aki Anastasiou set to host new tech show 'TecHub' on eNCA

Radio veteran Aki Anastasiou who worked at Radio 702 for 30 years is set to join TV news channel, eNCA with a brand new technology show. An avid tech lover himself, Anastasiou will host “TecHub” a technology and gaming show from November 1. The show aims to simplify and expose views to the exciting world of tech and gaming. Anastasiou is a renowned technophile and is highly ranked among tech speakers in the country. “Technology is changing how businesses operate, careers have evolved, and a new world of remote working has opened up.

“The creation of mobile applications has increased, gaming platforms have expanded, and ecommerce has exploded,” said Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA.

He said Anastasiou comes with great knowledge, experience, and credibility.

“We are excited to have him host the show and bring our viewers closer to the world of technology and gaming.

“Technology is a part of our daily lives and in the time of Covid-19, gaming and tech has outstripped the movie industry from an interesting perspective.

“In terms of revenue it is four times bigger than the movie industry and three times bigger than the music industry.

“With over 2.5 billion gamers around the world, the gaming industry is set to exceed $150 billion (R2.4 billion) in value this year.

“The local gaming industry is also growing exponentially, and gaming will be a massive focus on the new show,” said Munzhelele.

Viewers will be encouraged to share their videos, capturing their experiences and challenges with technology on eNCA’s social media platforms.

Catch Aki Anastasiou on “TecHub” on Sundays from November 1 at 5.30pm on eNCA (DStv Channel 403).