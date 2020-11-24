'Alleyway' boasts A-list local cast

Local film fans are in store for a new South Africa action thriller in the making. Produced by Infiniti Productions, “Alleyway“ boasts a cast of A-listers like Jack Devnarain and Luthuli Dlamini amongst other actors like Bheki Nkosi, Thabisile Zikhali and Renos Spanoudes. “Alleyway“ tells the story of an undercover cop is released from jail after being wrongfully convicted for uncovering a conspiracy that led to the death of hundreds of people living with HIV. As he tries to regain his life, he is presented with a tough choice to either continue investigating or make up for the time spent in prison with his family. Writer and director, Henry Charly said the idea for the film came about when he was writing a short film.

“I was writing a short film about a man who was wrongfully convicted, and I needed a reason for his wrongful conviction.

“I wanted to something different but at the same time something everyone could relate to, so I came up with the idea of being punished for trying to do the right thing,“ said Charly.

He said the film is more about human behaviour made to entertain viewers.

“’Alleyway’ is an artistic film. This film is not to make any political statement but to simply entertain people by telling a good story.

“The film is more about human behaviour than a commentary on government,“ he said.

He suggested when the film hits screens viewers watch it as it’s a relevant take to modern day society.

“Audiences will love ’Alleyway’ because the story is relevant to modern society, where greed sometimes overrides saving lives.

“The film will also remind people that we are still alive, and we should cherish every moment with our family and friends. The film will appeal to both the young and old because of the action and redemptive story“, said Charly.