Alyssa Conley left with a hefty medical bill after being injured on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars’

Former “Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars” contestant Alyssa Conley has shared that production made her believe that they might assist her with covering medical costs. Conley injured her knee during a challenge on an episode on the show. She was rushed back to South Africa, which was two days later, where she was able to receive proper medical care.

She detailed the lack of support she received after getting injured, having no one by her side and the time it took for her to see a doctor only to be given pain medication. In several videos posted on Instagram, she revealed that she was flown home two days later and received little assistance from production following the injury. “After my MRI scan I had to fend for myself, no pain medication, I slept on the couch, my room was on the second floor with no lift and I had to walk on this leg to get meals,” she said.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Conley opened up about what happened when she got back to the country and shed light on whether she received any support during this time. When asked if production assisted her with the surgery cost, she said: “They made me believe that they might.” When she initially got injured, she was taken to the hospital and taken care of and had her MRI taken. But she had to be taken back to South Africa as soon as possible and this was two days later.

When she visited a doctor in the country due to the extreme swelling following her flight she had to undergo further tests. The athlete said she had been in communication with multiple people from Cardova Productions, who produce the show, and claimed that they had given her the impression that they would assist. “In the email they said to me no, Alyssa go the doctor, let us know what the doctor says. Send us the quotation from the orthopaedic surgeon.

“I called Michelle. I told her they said I have to go for more scans because they said of my swelling. Who do I speak to? She says no go for it, keep the receipts and we will reimburse you. “I did everything according to the book. I never just did it by myself. I made sure I got the communication I made sure everyone knew what was happening.” Conley said that things took a turn when she sent in the quotes and was told “sorry we can’t assist you”.

She was told that the reason was the travel insurance, which is a UK travel insurance and was told can only cover injuries that happened in the Seychelles but was told by Cardova Productions to come back to South Africa for better care. Conley says she has reached out to production and asked that they at least assist her with a co-payment and her physio bills as her medical aid savings is up. She revealed that the figure she was asking for was between R25 000 to R30 000.

Conley says she went public with her story as she requested assistance twice and her request was denied after being made to believe that there was travel assistance and she would be assisted. As an athlete, Conley said the injury has now kept her out of some work. She has been set back nine months hindering her training plans to make it to the 2024 Olympics. IOL Entertainment reached out to the show’s PR for comment but received no response by the time of publication.