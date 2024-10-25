‘Ama Grootman’ reality show sparks mixed reactions as viewers debate soft life vs family values

Thursday night’s episode of “Ama Grootman” sparked different reactions from viewers, with some questioning the values of the cast members and their contradictory behaviour as they proclaimed to be happily married, yet they were seen entertaining other women on camera. This reality show follows the lives of a group of friends from Port Shepstone on the KZN South Coast, showcasing their luxurious lifestyles and personal struggles.

The first episode set the tone for the Mzansi Magic series, with the charismatic cast members introducing themselves as family-oriented men with children as they discussed their marital status. Some shared that they are happily married, while others have girlfriends. As the episode continued, the group organised a night out for one of the cast members, Andile Khumalo, who is expecting a baby with his wife, but he ended up not making it to the club while the rest of the crew went ahead.

The group's night out at the club revealed a different side, as they entertained and danced with women who were not their wives. This led to X exploding with opinions ranging from criticism to fascination. @Princess_Kgadi commented: “Not against people having fun (soft life), but umdala (you’re old), you’re a family man. Why would you choose to embarrass your kids like this on national TV? 😭 especially your daughters?”

Not against people having fun (soft life), but umdala (you're old), you're a family man. Why would you choose to embarrass your kids like this on national TV? 😭 especially your daughters?" And @DaveLamula added: "Something wrong with Africans; these guys are already pensioners who should invest for their families, late adolescence at its worst. How can you be proud of four baby mamas, instead of focusing on investing for the kids?"

Others admired the show and the lives of "Omalume be Softlife" (these soft life uncles). @Anele_Ngobe commented: "Man, these guys are living their best lives. They work from home, cruise around in fancy cars, and their houses? Unreal."



#AmaGrootmanMzansi pic.twitter.com/jT8VepzmEi

Meanwhile, @presslee_za commented: "Mzansi Magic really delivered with this show. I can't wait to see more episodes." Despite the mixed reactions, the show trended and continues to trend on X, with different takes: some find the group of friends amusing, while others think they are experiencing a "late adolescence."