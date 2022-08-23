Ama Qamata reflects on her time on 'Gomora', bids farewell to her character

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted an image of herself surrounded by the crew and cast of the popular show following what appears to be her final scene.

"Can’t even find the right words to type out right now….I’ll keep it simple, thank you Gomora❤️ it’s been an absolute pleasure and privilege to be on the show. It was an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so blessed to have shared it with you guys," she wrote.

In her post, she showed gratitude to those she worked with and thanked her supporters for embracing her character.

"Thank you to the cast, crew and producers who are like family to me❤️ Thank you South Africa for embracing Buhle in your homes and in public lol. I don’t take for granted what this show has done for my growth and career, I’m forever humbled and grateful❤️," she added.