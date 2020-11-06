Amanda Du Pont plays pint-size, ruff and tough gang member in BET's 'Isono'

BET’s first telenovela, “Isono” has become a hit with fans and adding more entertainment to daily drama is A-lister, Amanda Du Pont. The actress is popularly known for her roles in “Skeem Saam” as Lelo and Senna in “Life is Wild”. Her character recently entered “Isono” on Thursday, November 5 where she plays the pint-size ruff and tough gang member named Mamba. 21-year-old Mamba will be in the current storyline “Heist and House of Grace” for a few more episodes before she leaves and returns as a recurring cast member when her role is required. Her role will revolve around the heist where she will drive the getaway car.

Her character works as a member of Gabriel’s heist crew.

Like many members of Gabriel’s crew, Mamba was raised at House of Grace by Mary.

When she turned 18 and had to leave, Mary stayed in touch with her through Gabriel, encouraging him to maintain his relationship with the original crew they’d built.

Now he calls on them for heists where he requires a full crew.

Mamba, Romeo and Bhekhumbuzo grew up to be criminals and pawns of Mary’s.

She loves to wear bright colours, short dresses and she loves a good time.

In contrast to her girly appearance and personality, Mamba is obsessed with cars.

She loves to drive fast, making money on the side in car spinning competitions and illegal drag races.

She’s loyal to her friends, especially Bhekhumbuso, Romeo and Gabriel.

She is especially reassuring to Gabriel, who she suspects is gay.

Things get steamy with Du Pont’s character in the upcoming episodes as viewers get to see her bond get stronger with Abednego, when the two sleep together.

Recently Du Pont gave her fans a sneak preview of her new role. She posted a video on her Instagram with the caption: “New Show Alert! Meet my new character Mamba🐍as you can see she needs no introduction! Catch my debut on Isono tonight @bet_africa @bet channel 129 at 9:30pm“.

Catch Amanda Du Pont as on “Isono” from Monday to Thursday at 9.30pm on BET (DStv channel 129).