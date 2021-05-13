Ami Faku, Shasha, Msaki to headline ‘Bassline Fest I Am Home’ Africa Day Special

This Africa Month, the Bassline Fest in partnership with SABC2 will showcase the best of Africa’s musical talent featuring Sun El Musician, Shasha, Msaki, Ami Faku, Leila, Sampa The Great, Baaba Maal, Umlilo, Tems, Aurus and Urban Village.

The music concert aims to celebrate African unity and diversity through music while promoting social cohesion across the continent.

The three-hour TV special in commemoration of Africa Day will be broadcast on SABC2 on Saturday, May 29, from 8pm.

Commenting on the show, event organiser Brad Holmes said: “This ’Bassline Fest I Am Home’ Africa Day Special will provide the same musical performance greatness the Bassline Fest Africa Day concerts are known for – while exploring what I AM HOME means to artists across Africa.

“Shasha from Zimbabwe, Tems from Nigeria, Baaba Maal from Senegal; Sun- El Musician, Msaki, Urban Village, Ami Faku and Umlilo from South Africa; Zambia's Sampa The Great and Leila from Morocco, will provide exciting performances that show off the diversity of African music."

He adds: "Via live performance footage of the artists, we’ll get intimate, pulling back the curtain to see what memories, dreams and experiences lie behind the music and the artists that make that music.

“We’ll explore the joy, liberation, refuge, power and community of music and performance on and from the African continent."

Bassline will be extending the viewership and reach throughout Africa via partnering with African Music Festivals and Markets, who will be stream broadcasting the show on their respective Facebook pages.

These are SAKIFO Festival in Reunion Island, AZGO in Mozambique, Sauti Za Busarra in Tanzania, Visa for Music in Morocco, Access via Music In Africa and Bayimba Festival in Uganda.