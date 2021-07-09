Anant Singh excited to feature fresh young talent on 'House of Zwide'

Film producer Anant Singh’s latest venture into the world of local soapies is fast approaching with “House of Zwide” ready to premiere on e.tv come July 19. The fashion forward soapie that replaces e.tv’s long- running daily drama “Rhythm City” will see A-list actors Vusi Kunene in the role of Funani Zwide – South Africa’s biggest fashionista, founder and owner of “House of Zwide” and Winnie Ntshaba who plays his supportive wife, Faith, in the lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Jeffrey Sekele, Khaya Dladla, Motlatsi Mafatshe and newcomer Ona Molapo among others. "We wanted to do a show that’s creatively different, and the idea of doing a glamorous fashion daily worked so well. We also based the show out of Johannesburg so visually it is very interesting,“ said Anant Singh, VideoVision Entertainment chief executive. Adding that it is a thrilling rags-to-riches story with many twists and turns that will keep viewers glued to their TV screens.

“The show has all the elements that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. We’re excited to be partnering with Bomb Productions on this production, which also marks our second series with e.tv,” said Singh. “It’s all about the drama. It has intrigue, backstabbing, family dilemmas and aspirations and features great fashion designs from young local designers,” said Singh. He said the idea of showcasing young designers on the show worked because they wanted to show off rich South African talent.