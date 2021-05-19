Anele Mdoda leads 'The Buzz' into its new season

South African radio host Anele Mdoda will take the pan-African talk show, “The Buzz” to its fifth season on DStv’s brand new channel, Honey TV.

The new season premieres on the 26th of May 2021.

The show is a light-hearted, insightful, panel-based talk show with five women from diverse backgrounds who share their views on certain topics.

In each episode, a viewer writes in about their dilemma, which is what makes it special.

The panellists then share their insights, experiences and views on the particular topic.

Honey TV, launched in mid-February as a celebration of the pan-African lifestyle. As Africa's first original lifestyle channel, the channel and the show have been lauded for their groundbreaking approach to entertainment.

Zimbabwe’s Davina Mavuwa, Kenya’s Rachel Mwangemi, Nigeria’s Pearl Umeh and the DRC’s Zanna Katoka, all bring bits of their home countries to the studio along with Anele.

The women also get to vote on the viewers’ dilemmas, making for even more interesting insights.

The women of “The Buzz” are the girlfriends you know, or wish you knew. They bring real, honest, heartfelt, jaw-dropping and witty conversations to your homes.

“’The Buzz’ is a talk show like no other, you have opinionated voices from five opinionated women from across sub-Saharan Africa.

“The fact that the viewer can be assisted with their life issues by just writing to us and an entire half hour is dedicated to solving their problem is what makes it so authentic.

“Africa can now hear and see how other Africans live and navigate through life’s challenges,” said Zinzi Velelo, Honey’s head of content.

“The Buzz” is Anele Mdoda's first time back on screens as a talk show host.

Catch “The Buzz” Mondays and Wednesdays on #HoneyDStv173 at WAT (5pm) CAT (6pm) EAT (7pm)