Angry ‘Isencane Lengane’ viewers say Moja Love’s assertion that it does not condone GBV isn’t good enough

Viewers of “Isencane Lengane” usually express fondness for young couple Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi. However, the show’s most recent episode had them up in arms over Dlamuka’s violent behaviour towards his wife. Following viewer complaints about the airing of the disturbing episode, Moja Love released a statement saying that the channel “does not condone or support gender-based violence”.

How can mojaLove broadcast such nonsense without seeing any error in this, pic.twitter.com/Nay68dQsdo — MSHANGANI$T🦅🇿🇦+🇿🇼 (@cawanamsebele) January 22, 2023 “The most recent episode of ‘Isencane Lengane’, on Moja Love (DStv Channel 157), saw couple Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi engage in a heated argument, leading to Siyacela becoming violent towards her,” read the statement. “Following the broadcast of this episode, there has been uproar, with some labelling this as irresponsible broadcasting.” The channel explained the chain of events that took place on the day of shooting and the steps they took to intervene in the domestic incident.

The channel said it prided itself “on producing content that reflects the reality in our society, including social ills, and as such could not sweep the GBV incident between Thando and Siyacela under the carpet”. MEDIA STATEMENT: MOJA LOVE Does not Condone or Support Gender Based Violence. pic.twitter.com/yRZxmmsY6a — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 23, 2023 “Moja LOVE intervened as the incident was happening. It is important to point out that the Moja LOVE crew arrived during the altercation between Siyacela and Thando and police were called in. “The crew was not allowed to film this. Thando was given the option to open a case against Siyacela but she chose not to exercise that option and instead the channel moved Thando to a different location away from Siyacela.

“Counselling was offered to Thando to deal with her trauma and the channel is monitoring her progress,” said the channel. While the channel maintains its position that the show should not be cancelled but, instead, a platform should be opened to create dialogue around issues eating the “moral fibre of our society”, viewers are not on the same page. @SIYA_VS said: “Y'all are just interested in the gains from the show being talked about this much. Isencane Lengane is a disgusting show, from when that marriage happened to now escalating to GBV of which you just turned into content.

“Be responsible & have some shame! Sies!!!” @blythlie said: “You shot, edited and aired an episode that displays visible abuse and then you used abuse and violent behaviour to promote said episode. You clearly condone GBV and this little statement that doesn’t change that.” @Karabo_kem said: “If we didn’t point (out) the fact that you guys condone GBV, you wouldn’t have released this statement. I mean you used that same material as a promo. Do better. If not for us, do it for Thando and her son.”