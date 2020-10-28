Anti-crime advocate Yusuf Abramjee is back on eNCA's 'Crime Watch'

eNCA re-introduces its popular current affairs show, “Crime Watch” to its weekly programme line-up. Veteran anti-crime advocate, Yusuf Abramjee will drive the show’s content and it will be anchored by renowned journalist, Clement Manyathela. The show is set to air on Monday, November 2 at 9.30pm. Abramjee, the first Vice-President of Crime Stoppers International (CSI), is passionate about shining a spotlight on all things crime and policing. Through “Crime Watch”, the team aims to hold those in authority to account and tell the real-life stories of victims of crime. Abramjee said South Africa’s crime rate is a continued national emergency.

“The recent crime statistics show that the country has over 58 murders a day, 16 percent increase in kidnappings and 13 percent increase in hijackings.

“eNCA is the perfect platform to raise awareness and encourage engagement around crime,” Abramjee said.

He continued: “I am delighted that “Crime Watch” is returning to eNCA. Crime affects all of us and we are going to bring viewers credible and ground-breaking content that will inform, educate, and empower them.” he said.

Abramjee will use his extensive network and relationships with police, security structures and the community to bring viewers up to speed on criminal activity and crime fighting initiatives in South Africa.

eNCA managing director Norman Munzhelele said not only is Abramjee experienced as a crime journalist and anti-crime advocate, but he will also pull no punches in addressing all aspects of crime.

“This show offers us the opportunity to work hand in hand with authorities and communities to make our country a safer place for all. Clement is a trusted, experienced journalist and will anchor the show,” said Munzhelele.

The show includes interviews with crime experts, verified footage of actual crime scenes, missing persons reports and updates on arrests.

And promises to be interactive and viewers will be encouraged to share their content and experiences.

It will also cover tips on how to stay safe and protected in our crime-challenged country.

“Crime Watch” will air from Monday, November 2 at 9.30pm on eNCA (DStv Channel 403) and will also be available on eNCA.com.