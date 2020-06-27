Anton Jeftha speaks about being an actor during the Covid-19 pandemic

Being an actor is hard enough, but being an actor during a global pandemic is even harder. The Covid-19 pandemic has really put a damper on show business, one of the biggest industries in the world. This includes everything from TV and film productions, to the theatre and live music performances coming to an abrupt halt. Many in the industry have been left jobless and in financial ruin. Now with the easing of lockdown regulations, many sectors are starting to return to work, but with strict rules in place.

Actor, Anton Jeftha, who did not work during the national lockdown, recently returned to film M-Net’s first telenovela, “Legacy”, which is scheduled for release in September and is produced by the award winning producers of "The River", Tshedza Pictures.

Jeftha says being on set is a completely different world now, with having to wear masks, do daily temperature checks, social distance and use designated cutlery, cups and utensils.

“It’s a different world for sure. The regulations are pretty strict. The production takes sanitary protocol extremely seriously. The environment is not the same as we’re used to, but we do what must be done and we are very grateful to be working during a time like this and to top it off, to do what we love,” said the former “Homeland” actor.

On set, cast and crew must remain at least two metres apart at all times and hair and make-up teams sanitize in between working with actors.

“Our two metre social distancing rule between actors also makes intimacy quite challenging,” said Jeftha.

Although he is aware there is a chance the virus could spread, he is not afraid to be working.

“I am exceptionally happy with my being able to work and this reward to me outweighs the risk. As individuals we also need to be aware that our space on set has changed and that we need to ensure that we take the necessary precautionary measures whenever we are at work now- it’s a new way of working,” he said.

Working in the “new normal” Jeftha had to adjust to becoming more mindful of the space of others.

“I’ve just had to pay more attention to the needs of others, so that everyone is comfortable working in the environment and at a time like this that is more crucial than ever”.

He said mentally he remains sound and his work unaffected by the pandemic.