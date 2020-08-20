‘Arendsvlei’ renewed for 3rd season

kykNET & kie’s first original Afrikaans telenovela, “Arendsvlei'' will be broadcasting four days a week instead of its original three days. The additional episode will start from Thursday, October 1. The news was confirmed at the virtual DStv Media Showcase on Wednesday, August 19. “Arendsvlei”, initially had only one season, but the characters crept so deep into viewers' hearts that kykNET decided last year to extend the telenovela for a second season. Viewers have followed the Cupidos and Abrahams family lives for two years now. They have walked the path with Beatrice (Jolene Martin) when she lost her husband and they were there when Lee-Roy Foster (Roberto Kyle) overcame his cancer journey. Even Wendy Newman (Rehane Abrahams), mean as she is, found a soft spot in everyone's hearts.

Now viewers will get a chance to be with these characters an extra day each week.

Viewers can also look forward to some new sights in the Vlei.

Award-winning actress and singer Ilse Klink, well known for her role as Vanessa Booysens on “Isidingo” arrives in Arendsvlei to play the role of Bompie Galant (Jarrid Galant’s mother). And not only does she provide heaps of drama, she is also the cause of many people's misfortune.

Captain Krige (Brendan Daniels) makes a detour to Arendsvlei from Clanwilliam while Natalie (Carmen Maarman) uses her charming personality to get what she wants, at the expense of a few people's happiness.

Also, a new group of learners will join Arendsvlei High School with new opportunities and new family dramas that Beatrice and her team must tackle.

Roberta Durrant, executive producer of the telenovela thanked viewers for their support.

"Since the start of season two, viewers have been asking for a third season. Penguin Films and “Arendsvlei” are excited to now be able to broadcast four episodes a week and continue to surprise our viewers.

“Thank you to our viewers for your support and thank you to the writers, talent and crew for your dedication and passion,” said Durrant.

Chief author of “Arendsvlei”, Theltom Masimila, said he feels privileged to be able to tell the story of the people of “Arendsvlei” for another year and dig deeper into their stories.

"Now that we have the chance to broadcast four days a week, viewers can get ready to be trapped longer in the love and pain of the high school, community and families we got to know as well as the new faces that care for drama like never before,” said Masimila.

“Arendsvlei's” third season starts on September 28 and the fourth episode will be broadcast on October 1 on kykNET & kie, DStv channel 145.