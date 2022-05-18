Auditions announced for new season of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars’

“Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars” are hosting auditions for the next batch of adventure seekers for a new season. In previous seasons the hit reality show competition hosted contestants on lush tropical locations from the Maldives to Zanzibar, Mauritius, Phuket, Mexico, Jamaica, Seychelles and Curacao in the Caribbean.

Story continues below Advertisement

While this year’s location has not been confirmed, interested parties can audition in Cape Town from May 20-22 at Canal Walk, Durban from May 27-29 at The Pavilion and Johannesburg from June 3-5 at Sandton City. Favourite faces from the ‘All Star“ cast and other familiar faces will also be present to get in on the action. Those interested can look forward to re-enactments of some exciting island games and spot prizes.

SABC3 “Expresso Morning Show” crew will be tailgating on all the fun and games with a live recording on Fridays at the live audition booths. Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages marketing manager said this about the once-in-a lifetime opportunity: “’Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars’ will be giving many fans an opportunity to build their profiles, participate on the show to stand a chance to win a shared R1 Million plus spend time with their favourite celebrity.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tropika (@mytropika) Auditions are also open online and hopefuls who are up for the challenge can forward their videos by WhatsApping their name to 082 857 8054 and follow the link to upload their audition videos, or they can upload their auditions on social media using the #Tropika and tagging @mytropika.