Ayanda Makayi defends decision to have Bujy Bikwa on GBV docuseries 'What Makes A Man'

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a severe problem plaguing South African communities with the country experiencing high levels of violence against women and children. Last year radio personality Bujy Bikwa made headlines when he allegedly assaulted media personality Boity Thulo.

Bujy was labelled an abuser by social media users who also said the alleged incident was yet another GBV incident. Now, months later, Bujy is set to appear in a docuseries that highlights the issue. The documentary includes notable South Africans including tv personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe, musician Big Zulu, rapper Maglera DoeBoy, MTV Base Culture Squad Member Uncle Vinny and Bujy. “MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man”, produced in partnership with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, Meta Africa and UNFPA, is a documentary series seeking to spark a sustained conversation that drives meaningful action.

Ayanda said, “This has been a long time in the making and quite a personal project for me. I am incredibly proud to not only have starred in this documentary series but to have executive produced it as well. “’What Makes A Man’ won’t end the epidemic of GBV but we’re hoping this is the start of a long road ahead of uncomfortable questions and conversations. “The biggest outcome for me from this entire journey has been self-reflection and I hope we evoke the same for all South Africans” said Ayanda.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Ayanda defended his decision to include Bujy in the series. “The documentary series’ aim is to open up the conversation as holistically as possible, hence the reason to include a person who was alleged to be a perpetrator or aggressor in a violent incident. “We believe this integration will facilitate a conversation of openness while looking forward to cultivating or facilitating conversations towards change as it relates to GBV,” he said.