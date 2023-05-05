BBC Lifestyle unveils royal programming line-up

The British Royal family is preparing for a historical moment and so to is the rest of the world. BBC Lifestyle is cashing in on the excitement with a series of royal programming this weekend starting with a special coverage of the Coronation of His Majesty The King (Charles) and Her Majesty The Queen Consort (Camilla Parker Bowles), which is set for May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday, from 8.30am, the channel will cover all the ceremonial events as they unfold throughout the day in “The Coronation – Live”. Thousands of guests from the UK and around the world are set to gather at Westminster Abbey for the momentous occasion and the BBC will capture every moment. The day will continue with the return procession to Buckingham Palace. As the Royal Family are received at The Mall and viewers will have a front row seat as the nation welcomes its newly crowned monarchs before the events culminate in the balcony appearance.

At 8pm, “Charles R: The Making of a Monarch” will tell the story of the King who lived more than seven decades as heir to the throne. This sixty minute documentary brings together a wealth of material, much rarely seen or unseen. The then HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Salute at Cenotaph At 9.10pm, “Sing for The King: The Search for The Coronation Choir” will be shown. The doccie looks at the special choir that was made up to sing at the coronation concert.

On Sunday, May 7, at 7.30pm, “The Coronation: A Day to Remember” will take another look at moments from the King's Coronation. And to end the weekend, “The Coronation Concert: Live” will start at 9pm and will feature music icons and contemporary stars to mark the historic occasion. British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie, global pop icon Katy Perry, international opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer/songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer/producer Alexis French are some of the artists who will grace the stage at The Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.