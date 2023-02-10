‘Becoming’ season 2 introduces an all-new cast from House of Diamonds

Featuring an all-new cast of young queer people living in a safe house – House of Diamonds – the second season of the acclaimed reality series continues to beautifully explore themes of identity, belonging and self-acceptance. Among the main cast members who will be featuring on “Becoming” season two, is Trey Moo (she/they), house mother. As the matriarch of the House of Diamonds, her focus is on keeping everyone housed and safe.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her own battles to fight; viewers will get to see her confront family rejection and seek love and belonging. Godmother Delovie (she), a Ugandan-born photographer, is also facing gender bias visa issues. Student and activist Seoketsi (she/they) is facing her own traumas while attempting to find emotional, mental and physical stability.

Model Cailey (she/they) is struggling to get into the industry, thankfully, she has family support. Viewers will follow her as she begins her journey of hormone therapy. Making up the secondary cast are Koyame (he/they), Ayabonga (he/they), Lulu (they/them) and Nene (she/they). “Becoming is a groundbreaking and important show that we’re pleased to bring back for a new season. This is a reality show that not only keeps viewers engaged but is also informative and educational, and it was a show that enjoyed a high level of talkability.

