'Big Brother Mzansi' S4 housemate Liema gives insights into her decision to take the R250,000 and reveals her future plans

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Liema got evicted from the house after choosing R250,000 in the Fate Room, a decision she didn't initially want to take. Inside the Fate Room, Liema was presented with the following options: take a R250,000 cheque and exit the game, or stay in the house and take a shot at the R2 million grand prize.

She was given 60 seconds to decide her fate and had to think fast. “I wanted to go back to the house but since I didn't hear the rules and I was really nervous while everything was happening — I took the money,” she tells IOL Entertainment. “At first I was really doubtful about whether it was a good decision but then again I realised it was a good decision. Nothing is guaranteed, I wanted to be in the top 5 but God had His plans for me, which I think were very good for me.”

Answering the big question about what she will do with the money, Liema said she already has plans to fund her music career, invest in her craft and open a skincare business. During her stay inside the big brother house, the 22-year-old was involved in a very tricky steamy situationship with fellow former housemate — Jareed. Jareed and Liema had quite the chemistry but things got dramatic when others got involved.

“It was real, that was my reality in the house, whatever happened in the house happened and I allowed it to happen,” Liema said. “It was what I experienced and I’m glad I experienced something like that because now I know what I want and don’t want, what I should allow and not in my space, relationships and love life,” she said. “There was no strategy, that was a situationship that I experienced and that was real for me.”