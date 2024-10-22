Black Brain Pictures’ ‘Isiphetho: Destiny’ canned after one season

Channel e.tv has announced that telenovela “Isiphetho: Destiny” will be coming to an end after one season on screens. The telenovela, produced by Black Brain Pictures and set in Mzimhlophe (Soweto), stars Mbalienhle Mavimbela, Linda Sokhulu, Thulani Mtsweni, Gugu Gumede and Justice Malatji.

“Isiphetho: Destiny” recently welcomed top actress Sindi Dlathu to the cast. In a statement, the channel announced that the last episode of “Isiphetho: Destiny” will air on April 4, 2025. “The channel would like to express its sincere gratitude to Black Brain Pictures for their dedication to bringing this story of community, friendship, and second chances to life.

“The captivating tale of four friends in Mzimhlophe resonated with viewers, sparking conversations and keeping them glued to their screens. While a second season is currently not planned, e.tv is committed to offering viewers a diverse and engaging prime time lineup," said the e.tv Manager of Local Programming, Vuyelwa Booi. “Taking on the converted 6.30pm slot has been an honour and most importantly a learning curve for us, we'd like to thank the channel for their continuous support and letting us take on this pivotal role,” said Mpumelelo Nhlapo Executive Producer Black Brain Pictures. “It has been a privilege to create the show and we would also like to thank the entire production team for their hard work and dedication in helping us bring ‘Isiphetho: Destiny’ to life,” said Mandla N director Black Brain Pictures.