Black Coffee gets real and reflects on life during rare TV interview

In the finale episode of “Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois“, host Unathi Nkayi will sit down with fellow industry legends DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik to chat about the ups and downs of life. The third and last episode premiers on Saturday, December 19, on 1Magic and will offer viewers and exclusive hour-long finale that features the iconic globetrotting DJs, who have become like brothers after being firm friends for over a decade. Hosted by Unathi Nkayi and Alessandro Khojane, the lifestyle show creates a special evening for Black Coffee and Euphonik to talk about life, friendship, social media pressures and brotherhood. “Something that has become so special about this show is that there is always a singular, touching moment that reveals the authenticity of our guests,” said Unathi. In this episode, Black Coffee and Euphonik take us behind the scenes of their mega-successful international careers, revealing a side to them that fans very rarely see.

Growing up, Black Coffee did not have much, but he had his music. He gives us a front row seat on how the man that is Black Coffee was made. Euphonik shares that he was fortunate to grow up in a loving home, and that his father was his best friend and biggest support system.

This year he lost his dad and, for the first time, will be spending the festive season without him. Euphonik also opens up about the man that he has become and the life lessons he has picked up along the way.

In a rare moment, these men – at the height of their professions and fame – have unguarded moments of authenticity and realness.

Catch ”Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois” on Saturday, December 19, at 3.30pm on 1Magic (DStv 103).