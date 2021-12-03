Blxckie expected to top MTV Base ‘Hottest MCs’ list

Every year since the list was first introduced in 2014, the MTV Base “Hottest MCs” list has consistently sparked heated debates on our timelines. Whether it's the tired AKA vs Cassper Nyovest debate, or arguments about who is and isn't an MC, we are always guaranteed some pandemonium when the the list is being unveiled.

Last year the major controversy was around Busiswa being the only female artist on the list, despite her not exactly identifying as an MC. In a series of scathing tweets, she famously blasted the panel for adding her to the list as a “token female” for “click bait”. “If you’re a female rapper in SA, I hope you know they’ve deliberately disrespected you and chose click bait instead: Me. I’m also being used here.

“The token female that will get engagement on SM going. I’ve worked my a** off for 9 years only to be made a token. Kubi nangapha.” On Thursday night, the unveiling of the first half of the list (numbers 10 to 5) served up the predictable dose of drama that it always does. Maglera Doe Boy and Dee Koala tied for 10th, then came Priddy Ugly, Lucas Raps, Costa Titch and K.O.

It was a surprise for many to see K.O place so low after the impressive year the veteran MC had with his Skhandaworld collective. Following the incredible year Blxckie's had, we're expecting him to top the list this year. Blxckie's debut album “B4Now” dropped earlier in the year to rave reviews, and songs like “Hold”, “Ye X4”, “Sika”, “David” and “Joy” have been heavily streamed on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

He's also been on a scorching feature run that's seen him make guest appearances on songs from the likes of Young Stunna, The Big Hash, Priddy Ugly, Una Rams, Tshego, Ckay and Oxlade. Other artists that have a strong enough CV this year for top 5 consideration are Focalistic, Nasty C, 25k and A-Reece. Focalistic topped the list last year.