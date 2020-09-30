Bobby Van Jaarsveld cast in SABC2 sitcom 'Die Vlieënde Springbokkie'

SABC2 sitcom “Die Vlieende Springbokkie” is gearing up for its season two premiere on October 7.

And with the new season comes a host of new faces to the popular outer space show.

The show welcomes renowned musician Bobby Van Jaarsveld as Robbie, Kim Cloete as Maggie, Mortimer Williams as Mac, Mari Molefe van Heerden as FJ, Elzabé Zietsman as Pat, Pulane Sekepe as Mamelodi, Schalk Bezuidenhout as Pirate Falk, Casper De Vries as Pirate Jasper and Thabo Malema as officer Malibongwe. Returning to the show are veteran broadcaster Riaan Cruywagen as Oom, Nikolai Mynhardt as Mossie, Weslee Lauder as Farrel and Doreen Morris as the president.

Produced by Urban Brew Studios, the series, set in space explores the lives of the mismatched onboard crew in 2070 as they overcome unexpected set-backs despite internal conflicts of leadership and working together to reach C-Earth, so humans can relocate themselves.

After the onboard computer Oom took over the spaceship and steered it towards the Sun, a mysterious person managed to save the ship and get them back on track for the worldwide race to C-Earth.