‘Boer soek ’n vrou’ kicks season 17 with a brand-new presenter Reandi Grey

Season 17 of the popular matchmaking show “Boer soek ’n vrou” will not only return with a new crop of farmers, but also with a brand-new presenter. For the past four years, Marciel Hopkins travelled thousands of kilometres as Cupid, helping farmers find love. Now its actress Reandi Grey’s turn to help spread the message of hope to potential life partners.

After the final episode of the current season of “Boer soek ’n vrou”, kykNET broke the news on the channel’s entertainment magazine show “Bravo!”. “It’s been on my industry bucket list for years – this was what I wanted to do,” Grey confessed to Hopkins in an interview. Hopkins, who has also been a co-host of “Bravo!” for some time, said she feels a great sense of peace and calm knowing that Grey is taking over the reins.

Grey is no stranger to TV viewers. She has been playing the role of Anja in “Diepe Waters” since 2022 and has appeared in “Legacy” and “7de Laan”. Grey is also making a name for herself with her clothing line, “Sonder Reëls”. Grey admits she once considered entering as a contestant on “Boer soek ’n vrou” when she was younger, because childhood on her grandfather’s farm meant the world to her. She described how mornings were spent with her airgun, hunting the finches that were destroying her grandfather’s trees, then it was time to collect eggs and feed the pigs. As she grew older, all she wanted to do was go back to the farm.

But her own love story had other plans, as her husband, Dewald, was no farmer. That’s when the dream of being a presenter on “Boer soek ’n vrou” began. It didn’t fall into her lap, though. It took begging, pleading and making plans at 5pm in a park to get her audition video to the show’s producers. Two weeks later, she was flown to Cape Town for a follow-up audition, and she thought she had the gig in the bag. Then she realised there were dozens of others also being considered for the same position.

Another two weeks went by when she received the call with the best news ever. The lesson she learned from it all was to go all out for what you want. Grey is the seventh presenter of this popular series. Her predecessors are Elma Postma, Angelique Gerber, Nadia Beukes, Minki van der Westhuizen, Leah van Niekerk, and, of course, Hopkins. The top-ten farmers for season 17 will be announced during a special broadcast on Sunday, October 27 on kykNET (DStv channel 144). Prospective partners will then have their chance to write letters to these farmers.