Boity, Minnie Dlamini-Jones set to appear on 'Celebrity Game Night' season 3

“Celebrity Game Night” host Anele Mdoda, along with team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, return to our screens for season three of the comedic game show. This season sees some of Mzansi’s favourite celebs let their hair down and compete in an evening of raucous challenges, guaranteed to leave viewers in stitches.

The first two seasons included some of the biggest names in local entertainment, including Unathi Nkayi, Dineo Langa, Ice Prince, Riky Rick, Maps Maponyane and Kwesta. This season, in 10-hour long episodes, local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities such as Lira, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Lunga Shabalala, Boity Thulo, Jonathan Boyton-Lee, Enhle Mbali, Rowlene, Mo Flava, Nik Rabinowitz, Lady Zamar, Dineo Ranaka, Alfred Adriaan, LootLove and Kelly Khumalo among other famous faces, take to the hot seat to compete in the SAFTA award-winning series. Plus, for the first time, the show will feature guest appearances from across the continent, with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars joining Anele and the celebrity teams in the studio via video link.