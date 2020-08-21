Bonang Matheba’s film 'Public Figure' set to air on SABC1

Bonang Matheba’s co-produced film “Public Figure” is set to air on SABC1. In spite of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the world, 2020 is proving to be a great year for media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, who is celebrating yet another milestone. Her 2019 film "Public Figure", is gracing the small screens this Women’s Month. “Public Figure” stars amongs others American actress Rose McGowan and internet “provocateur” Sebastian Tribbie, with an appearance by legendary actor Denzel Washington. Taking to their official Twitter page, SABC shared the exciting news.

“Queen B is back on our screens to serve more content...catch @Bonang_M on #PublicFigure this Monday at 21:00 #SABC1WeMove.”

Queen 🐝 is back on our screens to serve more content 🔥🔥

catch @Bonang_M on #PublicFigure this Monday at 21:00 #SABC1WeMove pic.twitter.com/tD9S6yXmiC — SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) August 20, 2020

Directed by Brian Corso, "Public Figure" puts the spotlight on the use of social media, its impact, it also look at people who make a living from it.

It also investigates the lives of influencers around the world, as well as the psychological and addictive effects of social media in society.

The film premiered at the Manchester Film Festival in the UK in 2019.

The film was first screened in South Africa at the 21st Encounters South African International Documentary Festival, which took place in Johannesburg and Cape Town in June 2019.

“Public Figure” was screened at the Socially Relevant Film Festival in New York.

Watch the trailer below:

This comes shortly after Bonang’s show “A Very Bonang Year” saw a recording-breaking 2 million viewers on SABC1.

The two-part special chronicled 12 extraordinary months in the life of South Africa’s media personality and businesswoman as she continued to slay around on global stages.

Bonang keep thriving, she was recently named the Next “Coolest Online Influencer at the Sunday Times Gen Next Awards 2020.

In 2019 Bonang bagged Inspiration and Influence Award at Global Social Awards 2019 held in Prague.

"Public Figure, which co-produced by Matheba, will air on SABC 1,on August 24 and 31 at 9pm.