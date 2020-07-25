Brenda Mhlongo replaces Fundiswa Zwane on e.tv soap ’Imbewu’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Following the abrupt exit of actress Fundiswa Zwane from e.tv’s “Imbewu” - the production house has finally announced her successor. The multi-talented, actress, singer and dancer Brenda Mhlongo, will take over the role of KaMadonsela. Mhlongo. who has also starred on “Generations: The Legacy” and on the Broadway production of “The Lion King, will make her debut on Monday, July 27 at 9.30pm alongside an array of other well-known faces. Mhlongo joins Muzi Mthabela, who replaced Tony Kgoroge as the lead, Zimele Bhengu. Watched by over three million people daily, Brenda cannot wait to contribute to the proudly South African storyline.

“It’s been one of my dreams to work in my home province. In addition to working in Johannesburg, I’ve also worked overseas for years, so having this opportunity to come back to my city and be a little more settled is like a full-circle moment for me,” said Mhlongo.

She said the character of KaMadonsela is another exciting factor for her because she loves a good challenge.

“I loved to be challenged with any role I have to play. She’s umam’umfundisi (Pastor’s wife), which is someone who would have completely different qualities to who I am in real life. To have the chance to experience that contrast and bring the character to life how I see fit has been quite the experience,” said Mhlongo.

Already a viewer favourite, the character of KaMadonsela is currently at a crossroads as things head towards reaching a boiling point between her, MaZulu (Leleti Khumalo), and Thokozile (Nqobile Sipamla). There's also a ritual that’s gone wrong and a trail of betrayal that will all linger as heavy as thick smoke in the air for her.

Helga Palmer, e.tv Head of Local Productions, said: “e.tv wishes Mhlongo a journey with the eFamily that is filled with enthusiasm, growth, and tons of fun. Welcome to “Imbewu”,”said Palmer.

On her exit from the show last month, Zwane said that she was proud of what they had put out over the past two year.

“I am proud of what meaningful business and artistic collaboration has been able to achieve over the past 2 years. The past 2 years have bred beautiful relationships. It has been a great journey traveled and I, like millions of South Africans, am so excited with what "Imbewu" will continue to achieve through this beautiful story that so many enjoy," said Zwane.

*Viewers can tune in to "Imbewu: The Seed" week nights at 9.30pm.