Brenda Ngxoli is proud of mastering her craft

A few years ago, award-winning actress Brenda Ngxoli left Johannesburg and the small screen to start a cattle farm in the Eastern Cape, but she returned when her love for acting outweighed the herds. In the 20 years she has been around, we’ve seen her in a number of powerful, top-tier roles, such as Dambisa on “The River”, Gladys on “Rockville”, Mimi on “Tshatsha” and her most electrifying role, Vuyo on “Home Affairs”.

Currently the highly acclaimed screen goddess plays NomaPrincess “Noma” Matshikiza on “The Queen”. Ngxoli, who isn't afraid of saying that she is proud of herself, took to Twitter to bask in her own glory. She wrote in a thread: "I can Proudly say that during the 20 years as a SA actress I have served my beloved country and its audiences with different characters. Ndizingomba isifuba for never coming with the same character from production to production 😎😘😘".

Ngxoli mentioned that all her character choices were deliberate and drove specific themes and agendas. "From choice of language to body characteristics. Choices that will hopefully spark conversations and evoke reactions and motions. I don't strive for "Phela Sonwabe Acting" and never will." The actress said that over the years she has put so much time, energy and dedication into her craft and is “uber proud” of the various awards and nominations behind her name.

"Even when I was presenting I worked damn hard behind the scenes…love me or hate me but no one will ever steal the amount of time, energy and dedication I have committed to my craft. That is why I'm uber proud of my 9 SAFTA nominations, 3 SAFTA wins and international Emmy nomination." Ngxoli said that she has found her own way to serve her country and appreciates the love from viewers and fans. "With all that said and done – I found my own way to serve my country and have appreciated the ❤ (love) yal have given me. From domestic workers daughter to self appointed Xhosa ambassador; I stand tall and shall continue to serve my beloved SA and Eastern Cape: Home of Legends😘😘😘😘".

I can Proudly say that During the 20 years as a SA Actress I have served my Belloved Country and its Audiences with Different Characters. Ndizingomba isifuba for Never coming with the Same Character from Production to Production 😎😘😘 — Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Ngxoli) March 7, 2022 Her fans rallied behind the actress, pointing out her sterling contribution to the entertainment industry and the impact her role has had on ordinary people. "I learnt about Wits from Home Affairs. Vuyo made me want to go to Wits. I'm proud to say that I conquered the edge with Bsc Mining Engineering. Thanks to you and the entire Home Affairs team," said @Ntshembo_Vuma. I learnt about Wits from home affairs. Vuyo made me want to go to Wits. I'm proud to say that i conquered the edge with Bsc Mining Engineering. Thanks to you and the entire home affairs team. — Ntshembo Vuma (@Ntshembo_Vuma) March 7, 2022 @cedmab added that Ngxoli's role on “Home Affairs” will forever remain iconic.

