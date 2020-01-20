Candice Modiselle bags new TV show on Mzansi Magic
New year, new chapter. it’s only fitting that there’s a NEW SHOW!!! Style Squad, powered by Ackermans ✨ 10 of South Africa’s youngest budding fashion designers showcase their talent through a range of challenges. Each of them stand a chance of winning the ultimate grand prize- their own range in Ackermans stores across Southern Africa. Can’t wait for you to meet these fashion geniuses. STARTING TONIGHT, every Thursday on @mzansimagic at 18h30
