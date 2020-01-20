Candice Modiselle bags new TV show on Mzansi Magic









Actress and presenter Candice Modiselle. Picture: Instagram Actress and presenter Candice Modiselle is the official host of Mzansi Magic’s new fashion design competition show, "Style Squad".

The show, which airs Thursdays at 6:30pm and repeats Saturdays at 10:30 on DSTV Channel 161, features 10 young budding fashion designers from across South Africa battling it out for the chance of designing their own clothing range for Ackermans.

Sharing her thoughts on the show Candice says, “Shooting Style Squad was truly such a rewarding experience. It’s beautiful to see how fearless young creatives are and further reminds me of how unapologetic I used to be before I let the worlds opinions inform what my art looks and sounds like.”





Each week participants compete against each other by completing various design-related activities, that will test their creativity and fashion knowledge. The top 2 designers (one boy, one girl) will design their own ranges, under the guidance of leading industry buyers and trends specialists, which will then go to retail at Ackermans stores nationwide later this year.





Candice announced the news on her Instagram account.