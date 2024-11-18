Car victory at ‘Wheel of Fortune South Africa’ sparks legal battle after dispute over prize winnings

Singer, rapper, and voice-over artist XXC Legacy has taken to social media to reveal how Lwazi Cele has betrayed an agreement they had to share their win on “Wheel of Fortune South Africa”. XXC Legacy, real name Courtney Mthethwa, entered “Wheel of Fortune” which airs on S3 with Sanele ‘Skhindi’ Ngcobo and Lwazi Cele. The episode was recorded in July and aired in October.

The trio entered together as a way of increasing their chances of winning and subsequently they did win, they won a car valued at over R200,000. XXC Legacy shared on Twitter that Cele had gone against their agreement to split the prize equally after they won a brand new Suzuki Celerio GL, which is R 225 900.00 recommended retail according to Cars.co.za. Throughout the episode, Cele, XXC Legacy and Ngcobo had mentioned that they will be splitting the prize, even the shows host Rorisang Thandekiso acknowledged the prize would be split.

However, once the prize was handed over and registered in Cele’s name, he disregarded the agreement and allegedly sold the car on his own for his own reward. XXC Legacy and Ngcobo after reaching out to Cele numerous times unsuccessfully issued him with a legal demand after he sold the car and failed to split the profits. XXC Legacy told IOL that since Cele was served with the letter of demand, he has been silent on the matter.

“He has been posting threats and subliminal messages on his social media, which seems to be an indirect way of addressing the situation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune South Africa (@wheeloffortune_sa) “Additionally, Lwazi did contact a mutual friend and made it clear that he has no intention of honouring our agreement. He mentioned that we would not be receiving a cent and suggested that this matter would eventually be forgotten and die down.” Presenter Thandekiso hosts the game show, where contestants solve puzzles to win prizes determined by a spinning wheel.

“Wheel of Fortune” South Africa is produced by Primedia Studios and per the official rules of the show any private arrangements made between contestants are separate and not governed or enforceable by the show or production team. IOL has reached out to the production team to find out if they have assisted the disgruntled contestants in any way to resolve the matter. The article will be updated upon receiving a response. Cele in an Instagram Live reportedly expressed that the drama would soon pass and people will move on to the next drama.