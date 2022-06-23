Cast decisions about ‘The Wife’ yet to be made

Showmax’s “The Wife” telenovela is on a production break and is due to return later in the year to give fans their weekly dose of the Zulu brothers. While fans are eagerly waiting for Hlomu and the Zulu brothers to return, to see what the production will be bringing, it has been reported that there may be a big change coming.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Wednesday reported that lead actress Mbali Mavimbela who portrays Hlomu is exiting “The Wife”, sending shock waves through fans of the show who have grown to love her portrayal of the character. “After 2 seasons playing the lead character of Hlomu, the actress is bowing out,” tweeted Mphela. CASTING NEWS:



Mbali Mavimbela is exiting #TheWifeShowmax



After 2 seasons playing the lead character of Hlomu, the actress is bowing out. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/jELYD0ti7K — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 22, 2022 IOL Entertainment reached out to Showmax to find out more about Mphela’s report. Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice’s executive head of programming, said “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for Season 3”.

This response may not be direct, but does indicate that there could be a possible shake-up when it comes to the cast of the popular telenovela. During the break, production could be doing an analysis of what they could do better in Season 3. While the show has topped Twitter trends since it launched, there has been criticism over the castings and storyline. The cast of “The Wife” have scooped four DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards nominations: Rising Star (Kwenzo Ngcobo), Favourite Actor (Abdul Khoza, Bonko Khoza) and Favourite Actress (Zikhona Sodlaka).

