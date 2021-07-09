Cedric Fourie to play heartthrob doctor in e.tv's 'Durban Gen'

If you think things are heating up in “Durban Gen”, wait until Dr Mthembu makes his appearance. On Monday, July 12 actor Cedric Fourie will take on the role of a good-looking, confident, charming, smooth, calm and skilled surgeon as he walks into Durban General – bringing mystery and intrigue to the wards.

Dr Mthembu is persistent, charming, and arrogant yet cool, calm and collected. He never shies away from a challenge, which is why the cat and mouse game that he will inevitably play with Zondo is right up his ally. Dr Mthembu first entered “Durban Gen” as a patient who had suffered a terrible accident.

Due to the bandages covering his whole body he was unrecognisable and was dubbed “Mr Glass” by the hospital staff. He is now fully recovered and back on his feet to take on any challenge and charm his way through the corridors. It’s love at first sight when he and Dr Zondo see each other again. Fanele Ntuli plays the part of the beautiful doctor who treated Mr Glass way back then.