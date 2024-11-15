Celebrating 25 Years of kykNET: a journey through Afrikaans television

It began as a bold dream to create a dedicated Afrikaans TV channel that could reach, entertain and inspire. On 15 November 1999, kykNET made that dream a reality by broadcasting for the first time on DStv, offering Afrikaans viewers a channel they could call their own.

Fast forward 25 years, kykNET has not only fulfilled its mission but has also grown into a cultural cornerstone of South African entertainment, creating shows that rival international standards and fostering new talent in front of and behind the camera. But kykNET isn’t resting on its laurels — it’s just getting started. As Jan Rabie famously wrote in his short story Ek het jou gemaak (“I made you”): “Keep on moving and making noise.”

With that spirit, kykNET continues to push boundaries, bringing fresh perspectives to the Afrikaans screen. The channel, launched under the leadership of Marida Swanepoel and Jan du Plessis, establishing itself as a pioneering force for Afrikaans media. Over the years, kykNET’s vision was shepherded by influential leaders like Theo Erasmus, who served as the head from July 2001 to May 2009, and Karen Meiring, who led from April 2009 until the end of 2021.

Currently, the channel is under the stewardship of Waldimar Pelser, M-Net’s Channel Director for Premium Channels, which includes kykNET. One of the channel’s first hits was “Song vir Katryn” in 2003. The original series set the stage for more original storytelling. Beloved shows like “Die Boekklub”, “Boland Moorde”, “Sara se Geheim”, “Alles Malan”, and “Nêrens, Noord-Kaap” have showcased exceptional talent and gained a massive following.

These series have not only entertained but also cemented the channel’s reputation for quality storytelling. However, kykNET’s commitment to quality content goes beyond dramas. The channel has led the way in various genres, offering lifestyle programs, current affairs, news, sports, reality series, comedies, soaps and even telenovelas. Through reality hits like “Boer Soek 'n Vrou”, which matches farmers with potential partners, and the ever-popular ”Die Glam Guru“, where Hannon helps viewers transform their style, kykNET has become a source of both entertainment and inspiration.

kykNET’s impact isn’t limited to television. The channel has taken a proactive role in supporting South African arts and culture. The annual Silwerskerm Festival, kykNET’s film festival, has provided a launchpad for countless local filmmakers, enabling them to showcase their work and compete on an international level. Additionally, kykNET’s Fiësta Awards honour outstanding performances at local arts festivals, celebrating achievements across music, theatre, and visual arts.

Through sponsorships and partnerships at major festivals, kykNET has cemented its role as a key player in the growth and sustainability of South African arts. As kykNET’s influence grew, so did its offerings. The music channel MK, launched in 2005, was a hit among Afrikaans music fans and gave a platform to South African artists before it ended in 2013. In 2012, kykNET NOU! (DStv channel 146) launched, catering to Afrikaans music lovers with a diverse selection of music videos and artist profiles.

In 2013, kykNET expanded further with kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145), providing broader Afrikaans programming for more diverse audiences. Additionally, fliekNET, a channel that pops up during holiday seasons, has been showcasing the best Afrikaans feature films, short films and documentaries since 2014. Pelser says: “kykNET is a beloved name representing the talented creators who develop and produce programs, the subscribers who enjoy and engage with them, and the memories that television stirs within us.

“We aim for our dramas to resonate deeply with our audience, our comedies to bring hearty laughter, and our reality shows to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting what happens next. “Our viewers see themselves in the people on screen, reflecting on their own choices in comparison to those made by contestants, players, or fictional characters. “When we do our job well, our viewers feel entertained, informed, and — most importantly — a part of a broader Afrikaans community.”