Court ruled axed SABC news anchor Palesa Chubisi return to work immediately

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Axed SABC news anchor Palesa Chubisi has been reinstated and has returned to work. Chubisi took the SABC to the labour court last month on her dismissal saying that it was unlawful and invalid. This came after the public broadcaster dismissed Chubisi and 29 others after the public protector’s investigation and their own international investigation found that she and others were appointed or promoted without due process by ex-SABC chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng. All the employees were issued dismissal letters at the time. After court proceedings earlier this week, the court ordered the public broadcaster to reinstate Chubisi with immediate effect and to pay her legal costs.

Chubisi's lawyer, advocate Wiliam Mkhari, said the court had ruled against the termination.

“The court has said that SABC’s termination is invalid in law, it is void and she must report to duty with immediate effect. The SABC was ordered to pay the cost of the application, so this is indeed an important victory for her because an organisation such as the SABC is required to obey the law and not to break it,” he said.

According to SABC News, the broadcaster’s new chief operating officer, Ian Plaatjies, said it was challenging the judgment. “Obviously, we respect the court ruling. However, we are appealing against that.

“So, we’ll be going through that process and the outcome of that we’ll respect as well.

“Obviously, the fact that we’re appealing the outcome of Palesa’s case can tell you we’re not going to be withdrawing from the others as well,” he said.

Chubisi took to Instagram where she posted pictures of herself on set at the SABC studios in Auckland Park.

Comments flooded her post.

Officialjakeromani said: “So great to see you back.”

Another user, Thegracefullifeofgrace, said: “Welcome back gal, to God be the glory.”

And jacobmallane said: “Beautiful, keep winning.”

On November 4, Chubisi wrote on Instagram, “Jehova ke tla busetsang ho wena hobane melemo yohle ya hao e honna?” Thank you ALL for the messages of support, I am humbled for the love you have all shown me and I thank God for your lives. #palesaentlechubisi.”