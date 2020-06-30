Covid-19 shuts down another two local productions

Another two local productions have come to a standstill due to positive cases of Covid-19 on set. SABC2's Sesotho telenovela, Lithapo and SABC1's "Generations: The Legacy" were forced to shut down their productions in South Africa due to the global pandemic. This brings the total number of local productions to shut down to nine since the level 3 lockdown restrictions were eased and productions could start again. Other shows already on halt are M-Net's "The River", SABC1's "Skeem Saam", SABC2's "Muvhango" and "7de Laan" and e.tv's "Rhythm City" and "Scandal". All sets had to be thoroughly disinfected and cast and crew have been asked to self isolate in their homes.

According to statements, "Lithapo" producers informed the cast and crew in an email last week that shooting was cancelled.

SABC2 spokesperson Lebo Malete confirmed that "Lithapo" has been shut down since Friday, June 26 until further notice.

"The production has shut down since Friday, 26 June until further notice. The production house is currently following all protocols and measurements that are in place. Once all has been completed, production will restart. The Producers will advise when production will restart. SABC confirms that there will be no break in transmission ensuring viewers will still enjoy "Lithapo"," said Malete.

In a memo doing the rounds on social media, "Generations: The Legacy" employees were informed last week that someone in the studio had been exposed to Covid-19, however that person had tested negative so the production house did not shut down. Days later another person tested positive, the production team had no choice but to shut its doors.

"Generations: The Legacy" shoots months in advance so the break won’t affect airing episodes in any significant way.