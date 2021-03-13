Dawn Thandeka King, Nozuko Ncayiyane & Mduduzi Mabaso to star in new telenovela 'DiepCity'

“DiepCity”, produced by the award-winning creator and director of popular drama “Lockdown”, Mandla N of Black Brain Productions, is a fresh new telenovela that explores the struggle of four young women trying to make their way in the world. The show focuses on disillusioned young women who were forced into crime while in high school, just to make ends meet. Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King, Nozuko Ncayiyane and actor Mduduzi Mabaso are among a list of stars who will feature in “DiepCity” which will premiere on Mzansi Magic in April. The world comes crumbling down for small-time house burglar Nox played by Ncayiyane after her bright straight-A student younger brother Sibusiso, played by Tshiamo Molobi, is fatally shot during a house robbery he was not supposed to be part of in the leafy suburbs of Johannesburg, which was set up by a rogue security guard and low-level gangster Elliot played by Mduduzi Mabaso. After doing time behind bars following her arrest, Nox returns to her family, who still live in a shack after her alcoholic father Bonga (Hamilton Dlamini) lost his job, while her mother Thandiwe, played by King who has not forgiven her for Sibusiso’s death, continues to work as a domestic worker.

The cast of “DiepCity”. Picture: Supplied

“As part of our new show offering for April, ’DiepCity’ is a tale that not only has an explosive, gripping storyline but one that exposes the lived realities of most South Africans – the life of crime and poverty.

“The show also goes beyond the act of crime itself and delves into what motivates or compels desperate people to do what they do.

“This telenovela promises to be a very popular debutant in the primetime slot and we are very excited about this,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“The secret recipe behind great storytelling is a mix of several ingredients – a relatable storyline, great casting and a passion for filmmaking.

“We expect viewers to be blown away by Nox’s story, which is one of poverty, heartbreak, redemption and hope, all encompassed into one crime thriller,” said Mandla N.

“DiepCity” premieres at 8.30pm weekdays on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 from 5 April 2021.