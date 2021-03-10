Dear 'Love Island SA', thanks for improving but fix the editing

First, let me thank you for the improvement that the show has exhibited since the first episode. It's commendable and has made for a much more enjoyable show…however we're still missing too much. I've been furiously live-tweeting episodes of “Love Island South Africa” ever since I started watching the show. I lived through those horrible episodes for us to get to the much improved and enjoyable “Love Island” episodes. I'm now less watching to drag, and more watching to see the drama, intrigue and for Rochelle and Asad to stir the pot and gossip like old coloured aunties.

The show has improved and the quality is much better.

Whatever production meeting was had or whatever call you might have received to fix the episodes, I'm grateful.

It now feels like I'm watching “Love Island SA” and not “Love Island low-budget” (though the budget constraints are apparent).

Points of concern, however, that I feel need to be addressed are the episode lengths and music.

At this point, it feels like we're missing out on too much because of the episode length, and moments that should be the crux of an episode are disregarded.

Maybe M-Net could consider moving it to later or block out more time or pay more editors? I do not know, I just know that the show needs room to breathe as currently it is hurting my investment in the show.

For example, on Tuesday's episode, we got the big reveal Asad and Sarah made pizza (code for they had sex) and this happens after Asad and Erin were the IT couple for a moment.

(Sidebar the Asad and Sarah build-up has also been lacklustre).

It is a big deal but that was hard to tell by the episode. Instead we get Friend Island references and edits, and it's not working in the show's favour.

No one was expecting to see them getting it on TV because the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) would be getting so many complaints from the vocal conservative faction of SA viewers, but we need to at least see some kissing.

How can the show be called “Love Island SA” but what we're getting is neutered?

It feels like as an audience member I'm having to do the guesswork – figuring out clues and filling in the gaps instead of knowing what is happening.

I'm less comparing notes with friends to chat and debrief each other about the show, and more to figure out what I missed or misunderstood because we're not getting proper answers.

The audience should not be doing this much detective work for a reality dating show.

Next, either the music for the text notification is too soft, or the background music doesn't fit but please pay attention to it.

It's distracting.

I'm not bringing up these points to be a hater. I'm enjoying the show way too much now to be hate-watching or hate-tweeting.

I just want myself and audiences to experience the good quality show I know can be delivered.

I'm watching a diamond being developed in front of my eyes but please don't let it flop.

** Theolin Tembo is an avid “Love Island” watcher.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.