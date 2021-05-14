Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps, Graeme Richards announced as the official Saftas 2021 hosts

Actress Dineo Langa together with funny man Mpho “Popps” Modikoane and TV host Graeme Richards are set to host the 15th South African Film & Television Awards (Saftas) ceremony.

The prestigious awards ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, May 22, at 7pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 and S3, formerly known as SABC3.

Dubbed one of the most star-studded ceremonies on the Mzansi entertainment calendar, the virtual award ceremony will see the industry’s A-listers dressed to the nines, strutting the red carpet before the big event.

Hosting this year’s red carpet is radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago alongside social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza.

The red carpet experience will be streamed live on the SAFTAs YouTube Channel on Saturday, May 22, at 6:30pm.

The Craft Awards, set to take place on Friday, May 21, will also be streamed live on the SAFTAs YouTube channel at 7pm.

The event will be hosted by radio personality Tracey Lange and SA’s funny girl and satirist, Coconut Kelz.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the winners of the awards will be announced virtually by the main hosts, and their awards will be delivered to them a week after the event.

The nominees for the Saftas 2021 were announced last month, and leading the pack with 12 nominations is Tshedza Pictures for their popular Mnet series “Legacy”.

Below are some of 15th South African Film & Television Awards nominees:

Best TV Soap

7de Laan (SABC2)

Rhythm City (e.tv)

Scandal! (e.tv)

Best Telenovela

Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)

Legacy (M-Net)

The River (1Magic)

Best Actress - TV Soap

Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders (kykNET), Character: Annelize Roux

Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (e.tv), Character: Pearl Genaro

Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam (SABC1), Character: Celia Magongwa

Best Actor-TV Soap

Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET), Character: Steve Abrahams

Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster (kykNET), Character: AB Samosodien

Bongile Mantsai, Scandal! (e.tv), Character: Mthunzi Mayiza

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap

Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City (e.tv), Character: Mapula

Masasa Mbangeni (e.tv), Character: Thembeka Shezi Nyathi

Portia Joel, Suidooster (kykNET), Character: Lee Anne Jacobs

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap

Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam (SABC1), Character: Wallet Rakau

Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC1), Character: Tumishang

Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby (kykNET), Character: Buys Isaacs

Best Feature Film

Griekwastad

Riding with Sugar

Stam

Best Actress - Feature Film

Elani Dekker, Toorbos (kykNET), Character Name: Karoliena Kapp

Inge Beckmann, Stam (DSTV Box office), Character Name: Chantal

Tinarie Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix), Character Name: Ava

Best Actor – Feature Film

Andre Odendaal, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix), Character Name: Riaan

Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam (DSTV Box office), Character Name: Dawid

Tshamano Sebe, 8 (Netflix), Character Name: Lazarus

Click here to view the full list of nominees.