‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ is packed with flavour but missing some ingredients

Who doesn’t love Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung? Seriously, even when he makes a few gaffes on camera, on social media or on the radio, his colourful personality always gets him redemption. He’s like that effervescent we take every day, refreshing. That’s what I’ve admired about him as a celebrity. He may use the wrong words when communicating or Somizi-fy the words, but it is endearing all the same because he owns it. This brings me to Mzansi Magic’s “Dinner at Somizi’s”. With my profound appreciation for food, which is deeply-embedded in my cultural background, I am drawn to cooking shows, in general.

Also, his entertaining cooking videos on Instagram deepened my curiosity.

The concept of the cooking show also holds much appeal. An intimate conversation with industry friends while breaking bread, how could it not.

Veteran actress Rami Chuene opened up to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and hubby Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung as the first guest on 1 Magic's, "Dinner at Somizi's". Picture: Supplied

Rami Chuene, one of my favourite actresses on the small screen, made for a fabulous first guest. She brought her own glam and vibe to the dinner party.

First, though, let me share my thoughts on episode one.

There are a few things I think will serve the show better if fine-tuned like camera angles. It’s disconcerting when the host is talking to the camera but is not looking at it directly. This is a no-no as it steals away from the intended intimate feel.

Secondly, we are in a Covid-19 mindset. We need to have some social distancing in the kitchen. It felt very cluttered with husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, Chuene as well as Somizi, side-by-side while preparing the food. Perhaps, it could be shot from a different angle, where everyone can look a bit more relaxed.

That’s the drawbacks, which is outweighed by the positives.

On the show, the banter is effortless, cheeky and borderline risque. Mohale, by the way, makes for a great interviewer. He framed his questions, especially those hot potato ones, beautifully. Now the whole of South Africa knows where Chuene stands with regards to The Fergusons. Beyond that, we got to know her better as an artist, mother and powerful woman.

This show combines two things that Somizi is in his element doing: cooking and chatting.

It’s sociable, unpretentious (Somizi will no doubt fine-tune those plating and serving skills in time) and a laugh. In these stressful times of Covid-19, “Dinner at Somizi’s” is a wonderful and welcome addition to SA’s local slate. Tonight's guest is singer and songwriter, Zahara.