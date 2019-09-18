Let's talk: Gigi Lamayne and Pearl Thusi on the set of 'Behind the Story'. Picture: Supplied

Pearl Thusi has returned to BET Africa (DStv 129, September 18) with another season of "Behind The Story". The tell-it-all show will feature a host of industry celebrities such DJ Fresh, Amanda Black and Gigi Lamayne.

In his first sit down interview, viewers will hear from DJ Fresh why he was fired from Metro FM.

Viewers will also get to hear personal tales from Unathi Nkayi, Enhle Mbali, Amanda Black and Gigi Lamayne.

These personalities will open up, giving viewers an exclusive glimpse into parts of their lives, like never seen before by the public.

We on TONIGHT at 22:00 with @DJFresh in the hot seat on BET Channel 129. If you know heat, you know @PearlThusi. pic.twitter.com/lLuzliSni7 — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) September 18, 2019

The BET show gained momentum after Thusi interviewed celebrities like rapper AKA, Babes Wodumo and Ntando Duma.

In the interview with Supa Mega, the "Fela In Versace" rapper got candid about his feud with Cassper Nyovest, his ex Bonang Matheba and the mistakes he’s made.

In the highly anticipated episode, AKA opened up about his early days in Eternity, the mistakes he's made with people around him and what he learned from the closure of Beam Group.

However, what had Mzansi shook was when Pearl brought up Cassper and asked if he would change their history. AKA responded by saying he would've "paid him no mind".

"I just hate the fact that my name is always next to his," said AKA.

Monde Twala, vice president for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) said the channel was proud to have local entertainment reality series that resonated with viewers.

"Viewers will be glued to their screens. Hit series Behind The Story is back with a bang with new episodes hosted by the multi-talented Pearl Thusi. This will take BET viewers on an intimate journey into the lives of South Africa’s well-known personalities," said Twala.

* Catch 'Behind the Story' from Wednesday, September 18 at 10pm on BET (DStv Channel 129).