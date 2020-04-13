Don't miss the 'RMB Starlight Classics' on M-Net this Easter Monday

As South Africans contemplate an Easter weekend under the lockdown, there are a few options to help make it a joyous occasion nonetheless. Aside from cooking, video chatting with the extended family from near or far, the entertainment options are plentiful, too. This brings us to "RMB Starlight Classics" on M-Net this Easter Monday. Aside from the stellar line-up of local and international artists, viewers will be treated to a symphony of sounds from classical, opera and pop to Afrol-soul. The inimitable Richard Cock is the conductor at the helm of the classical concert. To help whet the appetite of fans, the 21st edition of "RMB Starlight Classics" features guest tenor Gaston Rivero, lyric soprano Nombulelo Yende and baritone Musa Ngqungwana as part of the international line-up. Then there is

the multi-award-winning Zahara as well as Jo-An, who fans will remember from "The Voice South Africa". Quava Vocal Group, from the 2018 World Choir Games, will be joined by homegrown choir group, The Chanticleer Singers.

Piano virtuoso Charl du Plessis on stage. Picture: Supplied

Piano virtuoso Charl Du Plessis waxed lyrically about the show and why viewers should tune in.

He said: “'RMB Starlight Classics' has a balanced mix of music aficionados and people who just enjoy the variety of music presented at these concerts. For me, the energy from the audience is very open and inclusive and is a welcome change from the connoisseurs for whom I usually play. It is always a very pleasurable and positive experience to perform for Starlight, which I treasure.”

Shedding light on playing Flight of the Bumblebee live, Du Plessis shared: “The tempo is obviously very fast and being able to synchronise the playing of the orchestra and the piano without a click track is pretty tough. With virtuoso pieces like Flight of the Bumble Bee making it look easy and fun is sometimes the most difficult part.”

As for the performers who have proven to be incredibly impressive, he revealed: “I was amazed at the on-stage energy and professionalism of Lee Scott and Nombulelo Yende and wished I could do a duo with Nombulelo. The technical staff were also very positive and accommodating, especially when I encountered a few technical difficulties with my keyboard.”

If he could collaborate with anyone, it would be Pretty Yende or pianist Joja Wendt from Germany.

He added: “He would be a great fit for Starlight as he is a great pianist and performer.”

Although classical music doesn’t rank as highly as other contemporary shows, Du Plessis encourages music lovers to take the time to understand the history in order to better appreciate the artistry behind the genre. Perhaps, this concert will help in that regard.

"RMB Starlight Classics" airs on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Monday, April 13, at 3.30pm.