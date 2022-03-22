‘Downtime with Somizi’ set to premiere in April

Multi-talented media personality, Somizi Mhlongo adds another feather in his cap. The “Idols SA” judge will host another new and exciting talk show titled “Downtime with Somizi”.

The talk show will debut on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) on April 8. Over 13 episodes, viewers will see Mhlongo talk to a pair of guests during an activity that takes them outside their comfort zone. Guests take part in an outrageously fun and quirky experience for the first time and then head to a relaxed and low-key dinner where themed topics will be explored in-depth.

Fabulous food and exotic drinks are also on the menu with travelling chef and sommelier Xolani Mancotywa – South Africa’s first certified sake sommelier – who will delight his guests with a themed dinner. Guests on the show include Peggy-Sue Khumalo and Connie Ferguson talking about the beauty of love and the pain of loss, and Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai waxing lyrical about telling it like it is. “Downtime with Somizi” promises to offer viewers a deeper glimpse into some of the most famous names in the country. Other featured guests are T-Bo Touch and DJ Sbu, Bobby Motaung and Shauwn Mkhize and Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said “Downtime with Somizi” would appeal to a diverse audience. “We’re excited to keep introducing new content to our viewers while celebrating our local icons and our local food. It’s another exploration for channel to play in the talk show genre, which viewers have previously enjoyed,” she said. “Downtime With Somizi” will air on Fridays at 8.30pm from April 8 on 1Magic (DStv Channel 103).