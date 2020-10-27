Dr. JJ Tabane ready to host 'Truth to Power'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Communications expert and author, Dr. JJ Tabane will be joining eNCA to host a riveting current affairs show that will air twice a week. His new show, “Truth to Power” will debut on Sunday, November 1 at 8pm. The show will see Tabane engaging with high-profile guests in his inimitable style and asking a panel of guests some hard-hitting questions on topical issues. Known for not mincing his words and telling the truth exactly as it is, Tabane will conduct interviews with newsmakers in South Africa and abroad. “Truth to Power” as it translates, seeks to speak truth to power through courageously confronting authority, calling out injustices on government officials, business leaders and civil society’s watch and demanding change in response to peoples’ concerns on serious issues like state and business corruption.

Tabane said he wants to give people a voice and engage on issues that impact them and their daily lives.

“I am not afraid to tackle tough issues or be tough on those who should be held accountable.

“Similarly, I am not shy to give credit where it’s due. I am here to join that missing link between the governed and the governors”, said Tabane.

Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA said South Africans have become more vocal in raising their voices against various issues.

“We have become vocal about corruption, unemployment, service delivery and crime.

Often, our voices are accompanied by protests and marches in their quest to have concerns redressed.

“Truth to Power” will afford the nation a chance to tell their stories in gritty detail and have a champion in JJ Tabane to challenge the status quo and demand answers with no fear or favour”, said Munzhelele.

He said the channel is intentional in being a news brand that speaks on behalf of the people and gets to the truth without fear or favour.

“Tabane brings the power of what truth and communication can achieve by delving into honest and robust discussions on topics some may not want discussed.

We see the show as being a catalyst that urges government, business, and society to bring about change to improve the lives of all South Africans,” said Munzhelele.

Catch Dr. JJ Tabane on “Truth to Power” on Sundays at 8pm and Mondays at 8.30pm starting November 1 on eNCA (DStv channel 403).